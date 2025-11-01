 Skip to content

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina record dominant victories on opening day in Saudi Arabia

Iga Swiatek began her WTA Finals campaign with a dominant victory over Madison Keys; Elena Rybakina also won comfortably against Amanda Anisimova; watch the Paris Masters final and more action from the WTA Finals on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Saturday 1 November 2025 19:31, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Iga Swiatek against Madison Keys in the group stage of the WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek earned a straight-sets win against Madison Keys on the first day of the WTA Finals.

The world No 2 put in an assured display to record a 6-1 6-2 victory against the American in their Serena Williams Group round-robin clash.

Swiatek took 61 minutes to wrap up victory and won 12 out of the 15 games played, managing to convert five break points.

The contest was Keys' first since being defeated in the first round of the US Open in August, with a wrist injury having kept her out of action.

Reflecting on the match, Swiatek said: "Kind of [happy] with everything. Mostly my serve and overall focus.

"I was in the zone from the beginning to the end, and I really wanted to keep it that way."

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Elena Rybakina also enjoyed a straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova.

Also See:

The world No 6 completed a 6-3 6-1 victory in just under an hour, serving seven aces and converting four break points.

The Stefanie Graf Group begins on Sunday, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on Jasmine Paolini, and Coco Gauff facing Jessica Pegula in an all-American clash.

Watch the WTA Tour Finals and the ATP Paris Masters live this weekend on Sky Sports or stream with NOW.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract