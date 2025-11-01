WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina record dominant victories on opening day in Saudi Arabia
Iga Swiatek began her WTA Finals campaign with a dominant victory over Madison Keys; Elena Rybakina also won comfortably against Amanda Anisimova; watch the Paris Masters final and more action from the WTA Finals on Sunday, live on Sky Sports
Saturday 1 November 2025 19:31, UK
Iga Swiatek earned a straight-sets win against Madison Keys on the first day of the WTA Finals.
The world No 2 put in an assured display to record a 6-1 6-2 victory against the American in their Serena Williams Group round-robin clash.
Swiatek took 61 minutes to wrap up victory and won 12 out of the 15 games played, managing to convert five break points.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
The contest was Keys' first since being defeated in the first round of the US Open in August, with a wrist injury having kept her out of action.
Reflecting on the match, Swiatek said: "Kind of [happy] with everything. Mostly my serve and overall focus.
"I was in the zone from the beginning to the end, and I really wanted to keep it that way."
Elena Rybakina also enjoyed a straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova.
The world No 6 completed a 6-3 6-1 victory in just under an hour, serving seven aces and converting four break points.
The Stefanie Graf Group begins on Sunday, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on Jasmine Paolini, and Coco Gauff facing Jessica Pegula in an all-American clash.
Watch the WTA Tour Finals and the ATP Paris Masters live this weekend on Sky Sports or stream with NOW.