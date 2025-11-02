Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim title and regain world No 1 ranking

Jannik Sinner has regained his world No 1 status after winning the Paris Masters title.

The Italian was displaced at the summit of the rankings after his US Open final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in September, but went back above the Spaniard after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the French capital final.

With Alcaraz an early casualty, beaten by Briton Cameron Norrie, Sinner was favourite to triumph by the Seine and coasted to a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over the Canadian.

Image: Italy's Sinner clinched the Paris Masters title on Sunday, beating Canada's Auger-Aliassime

He also maintained his dominance on an indoor court, extending his winning streak to 26 games over a near two-year period.

He was in control early against Auger-Aliassime, who still harbours hopes of qualifying for the ATP Tour finals later this month, and never relinquished it.

An early break in the first set was enough for him to take the lead and he continually had Auger-Aliassime on the back foot in the second.

It had to be decided by a tiebreak, which Sinner won to become champion.

"It is huge, it was such an intense final, we both knew what is on the line," he said in his on-court interview.

"From my side I am extremely happy, the past couple of months has been amazing, we have tried to work on things, improve as a player and seeing these kinds of results makes me incredibly happy.

"Another title, it's been an amazing year, no matter what comes in Turin."

