WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina stuns Iga Swiatek to put one foot in semi-finals

Elena Rybakina put one foot in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with an impressive comeback victory over Iga Swiatek in Riyadh.

Swiatek had won all four meetings against Rybakina in 2025 and threatened to add a fifth when an early break paved the way to her claiming the first set 6-3.

But Rybakina roared back in style, dropping just one game for the rest of the match as she clinched the next two sets 6-1 6-0 to record her fifth victory over the world No 2.

Rybakina's passage to the last four will be confirmed if Amanda Anisimova eliminates Madison Keys later on Monday, though her second victory ensured her fate remains in her hands ahead of Wednesday's final group game against Anisimova.

Swiatek faces a more uncertain future, with work to secure her place in the semi-finals of the end-of-season event in Saudi Arabia.

"It's always very tough to play against Iga, she brings so much intensity to the court," Rybakina said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"She started the match very well, I was a little bit slow, and she broke my serve straight away, so it was difficult being behind.

"But in the second set I pushed myself, the serve improved, and was really happy to play better with each point."

Fearnley out in first round in Athens

Britain's Jacob Fearnley suffered a third successive first-round exit after a straight-sets defeat to Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur at the Hellenic Championship.

Fearnley navigated two qualifying rounds to reach the Vienna Open and Paris Masters in October, only to lose his opening matches against Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev respectively.

And the British No 3 fared no better in Athens as he succumbed to a 6-4 6-2 defeat to the world No 58 in 77 minutes.

