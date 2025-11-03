WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina stuns Iga Swiatek to reach semi-finals as Amanda Anisimova keeps hopes alive

Elena Rybakina reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with an impressive comeback victory over Iga Swiatek in Riyadh.

Swiatek had won all four meetings against Rybakina in 2025 and threatened to add a fifth when an early break paved the way to her claiming the first set 6-3.

But Rybakina roared back in style, dropping just one game for the rest of the match as she clinched the next two sets 6-1 6-0 to record her fifth victory over the world No 2.

Rybakina's passage to the last four was later confirmed following Amanda Anisimova's elimination of Madison Keys, and the Kazakh still has the chance to progress with a clean sheet as she next plays Keys on Thursday.

Swiatek's future in the tournament is uncertain, however, with work desperately needed to secure her place in the semi-finals of the end-of-season event in Saudi Arabia.

"It's always very tough to play against Iga, she brings so much intensity to the court," Rybakina said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"She started the match very well, I was a little bit slow, and she broke my serve straight away, so it was difficult being behind.

"But in the second set I pushed myself, the serve improved, and was really happy to play better with each point."

Fourth seed Anisimova bounced back and also recovered from a set down against fellow American Keys to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 in their second round-robin match.

Swiatek will take on Anisimova in the group's final matches as the pair fight for their spot in the semi-finals having both taken a loss against Rybakina and a win elsewhere.

Fearnley out in first round in Athens

Britain's Jacob Fearnley suffered a third successive first-round exit after a straight-sets defeat to Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur at the Hellenic Championship.

Fearnley navigated two qualifying rounds to reach the Vienna Open and Paris Masters in October, only to lose his opening matches against Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev respectively.

And the British No 3 fared no better in Athens as he succumbed to a 6-4 6-2 defeat to the world No 58 in 77 minutes.

