'Battle of the Sexes': Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios set date for exhibition match in United Arab Emirates

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Nick Kyrgios in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match in Dubai on December 28.

The match, which has been mooted for several months, will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena and will pit women's world number one Sabalenka against former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios.

Sabalenka is the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion, while Kyrgios - who has not played an ATP Tour match since his second-round exit at the Miami Open in March - is currently ranked 652nd in the world after injury struggles.

This will be the fourth 'Battle of the Sexes' match in history, with Billie Jean King's 1973 clash with Bobby Riggs the most iconic.

Sabalenka said: "I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match."

Kyrgios has previously said he would not need to try 100 per cent to win the match, but added: "When the world No 1 challenges you, you answer the call.

"I've got massive respect for Aryna - she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play - I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for."

