WTA Finals: Coco Gauff dominates match to eliminate Jasmine Paolini as Aryna Sabalenka secures second successive win

Defending champion Coco Gauff kept her hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages of the WTA Finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini.

Defeat by fellow American Jessica Pegula in her opening group match in Riyadh had put Gauff in trouble but she eased to a 6-3 6-2 win against Paolini.

The Italian has been struggling with illness and again was unable to show her best level physically, with Gauff overcoming a wobble midway through the first set.

The third seed told Sky Sports: "I'm really happy with how I played, definitely a turnaround from my first match.

"It's the beauty of this tournament, you have another chance to prove yourself. Hopefully I can do well in my next one to give myself a chance to stay in this tournament."

Paolini is eliminated having not won a set, while Gauff is likely to need to beat Aryna Sabalenka to give herself a chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Laura Robson on Gauff's victory: "A really solid performance. She's almost her toughest critic at times and you just hope she's able to appreciate how well she's come out and played given everything else."

Sabalenka wins match of the tournament

Sabalenka prevailed in a tough contest against Pegula to claim her second group-match victory of the tournament.

The world No 1 earned a straight-sets win over Paolini in her opening game, but faced a tight battle against Pegula and eventually clinched a 6-4 2-6 6-3 victory.

"Pegula is an incredible player. She always pushed me to the limit. I was thinking, I'm going to go after my shots, stay aggressive, put all of that speed back on her and hope that I get my chance," said Sabalenka.

Tim Henman on Sabalenka's victory: "No doubt the best match of the tournament with such quality tennis and brilliant ball-striking."

Image: How the Steffi Graf Group looks...

Sabalenka now has two wins in the group and will face Gauff next, while Pegula comes up against Paolini.

