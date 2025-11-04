 Skip to content

WTA Finals: Coco Gauff dominates match to eliminate Jasmine Paolini as Aryna Sabalenka secures second successive win

Defending champion Coco Gauff keeps qualification hopes alive as world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka closes in on semi-finals in Riyadh; watch the ATP and WTA Tour Finals live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app

Tuesday 4 November 2025 19:00, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini from the WTA Finals

Defending champion Coco Gauff kept her hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages of the WTA Finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini.

Defeat by fellow American Jessica Pegula in her opening group match in Riyadh had put Gauff in trouble but she eased to a 6-3 6-2 win against Paolini.

The Italian has been struggling with illness and again was unable to show her best level physically, with Gauff overcoming a wobble midway through the first set.

The third seed told Sky Sports: "I'm really happy with how I played, definitely a turnaround from my first match.

"It's the beauty of this tournament, you have another chance to prove yourself. Hopefully I can do well in my next one to give myself a chance to stay in this tournament."

Paolini is eliminated having not won a set, while Gauff is likely to need to beat Aryna Sabalenka to give herself a chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Laura Robson on Gauff's victory: "A really solid performance. She's almost her toughest critic at times and you just hope she's able to appreciate how well she's come out and played given everything else."

Also See:

Tale of the Tape

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini: Match Stats

Sabalenka wins match of the tournament

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula from the WTA Finals

Sabalenka prevailed in a tough contest against Pegula to claim her second group-match victory of the tournament.

The world No 1 earned a straight-sets win over Paolini in her opening game, but faced a tight battle against Pegula and eventually clinched a 6-4 2-6 6-3 victory.

"Pegula is an incredible player. She always pushed me to the limit. I was thinking, I'm going to go after my shots, stay aggressive, put all of that speed back on her and hope that I get my chance," said Sabalenka.

Tim Henman on Sabalenka's victory: "No doubt the best match of the tournament with such quality tennis and brilliant ball-striking."

Steffi Graf Group
Image: How the Steffi Graf Group looks...

Sabalenka now has two wins in the group and will face Gauff next, while Pegula comes up against Paolini.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour Finals, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract