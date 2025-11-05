Venus Williams receives Auckland Classic wildcard aged 45 as comeback continues

Venus Williams has been given a wild card for the ASB Classic in Auckland in January.

The 45-year-old was coy on her plans after returning to the tour on home soil in the United States this summer but appeared sceptical about playing events abroad.

However, tournament organisers announced the seven-time grand slam singles champion will travel to New Zealand for the Australian Open warm-up, which begins on January 5.

Williams marked her return to action for the first time in 16 months victory over Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open in July.

She followed that by going on to play Cincinnati and the US Open, where she reached the quarter-finals of the women's doubles with Leylah Fernandez.

Venus Williams made a winning return to the sport in the Mubadala Citi DC Open as she and Hailey Baptiste progressed in the Women's Doubles

Williams has not played a tournament outside North America since appearing on the grass at Birmingham in 2023, while her last outing at the Australian Open, where she is a two-time finalist, was back in 2021.

