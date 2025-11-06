WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka beats and eliminates Coco Gauff to reach semi-finals of Riyadh tournament
Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff to advance to the last four of the WTA Finals; Gauff needed to win in straight sets to continue to her title defence; Watch the ATP and WTA Tour Finals live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Thursday 6 November 2025 19:36, UK
Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in straight sets to book her place in the last four at the WTA Finals and eliminate the reigning champion from the season-ending tournament.
After Jessica Pegula had beaten Jasmine Paolini in Thursday's opening match, French Open champion Gauff needed a straight-set victory herself to eliminate US Open champion Sabalenka in Riyadh.
However, it was the world No 1 who triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 to maintain a perfect 3-0 record that sets up a semi-final meeting with Amanda Anisimova on Friday.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Gauff was twice a break up in the first set but failed to serve out the opener having gone 30-0 up at 5-4, before Sabalenka came from 4-2 down in the tiebreaker to end her opponent's hopes advancing.
A deflated Gauff lost the first four games of the second set before Sabalenka snuffed out a late fightback to stay unbeaten as she seeks to win the tournament for the first time.
"I probably wouldn't put myself in that situation (again)," Sabalenka said about having been two points away from losing the first set.
"I was just trying to stay aggressive and trying to find my rhythm. I was working for the second set already, but magically I was able to turn things around.
"I'm super happy with the performance and super happy to get this win in straight sets."
Pegula sets up Rybakina clash
Pegula had earlier ensured at least one American would advance from the Stefanie Graf Group by claiming a dominant 6-2 6-3 victory over Paolini.
Pegula took just 63 minutes to see off the Italian, who had already been eliminated after losing her matches against Sabalenka and Gauff in straight sets.
The victory was Pegula's first in straight sets since she beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round in Beijing in late September
"I finally got a straight sets win for the first time in a few months," Pegula said.
"That always feels really good, but I thought I served really well and just played solid today. I was aggressive when I needed to be. There wasn't much negative today."
Pegula faces Elena Rybakina in Friday's first semi-final, with the Kazakh player having won all three of her matches in the Serena Williams Group.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tour Finals, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.