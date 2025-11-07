WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka progresses past Amanda Anisimova to title clash vs Elena Rybakina

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame Amanda Anisimova 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a gladiatorial battle between big-hitters on Friday to book a WTA Finals title showdown with Elena Rybakina.

After gruelling early exchanges, the rematch of September's US Open final swung in favour of Sabalenka as she surged to a 5-3 lead and then turned up the aggression from the baseline to take the opening set in an hour.

The New York champion, who saved five break points earlier, found herself on the back foot in the second set when Anisimova reeled off the opening four games and it was a matter of time until the match went into a decider.

Sabalenka hit a flurry of aces to hold for 3-3 in the third set and grabbed the decisive break in the next game with a huge backhand winner, before surviving some nervy moments at the end to see off her American opponent and set up a clash with the powerful Rybakina, live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Image: Sabalenka beat Anisimova on Friday to book her place in the WTA Finals title match

Rybakina topples Pegula to book Sabalenka showdown

Earlier on Friday, Elena Rybakina came from a set down to dismantle Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-3 and make the WTA Finals title clash for a shot at her first season-ending crown.

Pegula dialled up the intensity after an early exchange of breaks in the opening set, as the 2023 runner-up eased to a 4-2 lead when Rybakina appeared to struggle with accuracy due to a shoulder issue sustained during her warm-up a day earlier.

Highlights of the WTA Finals semi-final match between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina

"It was such a tough battle. It's always difficult to play against Jessica and she started pretty well," Rybakina said.

"It was very quick, she broke me and it wasn't easy to come back. I'm glad I managed to find my way in the second and win it in a three-set battle."

The 31-year-old Pegula promptly closed out the first stanza thanks to Rybakina's 25th unforced error, but there was a sudden shift in momentum in the next set as she found herself 1-4 behind and in danger of being dragged the distance.

Pegula recovered her rhythm and pushed hard in her bid to draw level in the set, but Rybakina responded fiercely in the 10th game to force a decider, where the pair swapped breaks again in a tight battle.

A forehand into the net from Pegula at the end of the eighth game handed the advantage back to Rybakina, who remained calm to hold in the next game and secure the victory that maintained her perfect record in the season finale.

"My serve helped me when I needed it," said Rybakina, who sent down 15 aces.

"I was trying to stay focused on each point when we had some tough rallies. In the end I managed to push myself a bit more."

