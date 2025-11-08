Cam Norrie loses to Learner Tien in three sets in Moselle Open final

Learner Tien held his nerve to beat Cameron Norrie in a thrilling Moselle Open final that went the distance.

Norrie, beaten by Benjamin Bonzi in the final of this event last year, had been hoping to go one better this time around and came close.

But he blew a glorious chance to win a sixth ATP Tour title as he lost out to teenager Tien 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) in Metz.

A topsy-turvy clash saw the British No 2 fight back from a set down and then 1-4 in the deciding set to lead 5-1 in the tie-break only for Tien to clinch victory.

The 19-year-old Tien can celebrate a maiden tour crown, and he will join Norrie as a seed at the Australian Open.

Losing the first set, Norrie came back to confidently take the second.

The decisive set went to the wire, after Norrie had fallen behind early on. He was hanging on when Tien forced two break points leading 4-1 but Norrie saved them both and the young American appeared to be feeling the occasion as three games in a row went his opponent's way.

Norrie was under pressure on his serve and two points from defeat in the 10th game, but the Briton managed to take the set to 5-5.

Tien picked up the next game, forcing Norrie to serve just to get himself into a tie-break. Tien found fine shots, driving a backhand return of a Norrie smash down the line to keep the British No 2 on his toes.

Norrie, though, held serve to take the final the full distance. He also got a mini-break to kick off the tie-break, only for Tien to strike back on the next point.

Hitting too long, Tien handed another mini-break to Norrie, who pulled ahead. He led 5-1 at one point, but Tien battled back, smashing a return past Norrie when the Briton was up at the net. He fought to championship point, only for Norrie to defend it.

Tien, though, converted his championship point against Norrie's serve to seize the title.

Djokovic beats Musetti in Athens

Image: Novak Djokovic was too strong for Lorenzo Musetti

Novak Djokovic claimed his 101st ATP Tour title with victory in the Athens Open.

The Serbian, whose only other title this season was in Geneva, beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 6-3 7-5 in the final.

Defeat meant Musetti looked set to miss out on qualification for the ATP Tour Finals in Turin next week, but Djokovic subsequently withdrew from the event, earning the Italian a replacement spot.

