ATP Finals finale: Jannik Sinner clinches title as Carlos Alcaraz toils with hamstring injury in Turin

Jannik Sinner saw off close rival Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the ATP Finals title with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory after the Spaniard struggled with a hamstring injury.

An extremely tight and competitive first set saw no single break point conceded until Alcaraz forced set point, by which point the 22-year-old had already received treatment to his injured hamstring following an overstretch.

Instead, the first set entered a tiebreak, with Sinner coming out on top as Alcaraz proceeded to make a host of uncharacteristic errors.

Alcaraz returned for the second set with heavy strapping to his leg, and pinched a break in the first game as Sinner struggled with his serve.

The Spaniard looked to intentionally be keeping points short due to his injury, and the key moment of the match saw a huge piece of fortunate go Sinner's way when he sliced a service return into the air at break point following a legal double-hit - claiming the break with a drop shot with Alcaraz on the back foot.

A nervous Sinner eventually closed things out with a late second break of Alcaraz, just avoiding a second tiebreak as the latter produced a number of unforced errors.

Sinner: Title win represents more than tennis for me

Jannik Sinner speaking courtside after victory:

"This represents not only tennis, you know. We are individual athletes, obviously, but at the same time, without a team, this is not possible.

"Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense last couple of months, there is no better ending for me and the season.

"It was a very, very tough and close match-up. I was set point down in the first set, but I'm extremely happy how I handled the situation. It means the world to me.

Image: Sinner's victory sees him defend his ATP Finals crown from 2024

"It was tough. Playing against Carlos, you have to play at your best. I was serving very well at times. He is one of the best returners, if not the best returner in the game. I'm very happy.

"It was a very tough match, but it means a lot to me, ending the season like this. It's amazing."

Alcaraz: I hope you are ready for next year Sinner, because I will be!

Carlos Alcaraz said following his defeat:

"I'm just really happy with the level that I played today, with the performance. I mean, I just played against someone that haven't lost a match on an indoor court for two years now.

"A well deserved trophy. It is a great year for you. You know, it's time to rest. Hope you are going to be ready for next year, because I will be ready.

Image: It wasn't to be for Spain's Alcaraz after struggling through with an injury

"Hopefully we will play more finals against each other.

"It's been a really long year, a really great achievement, and really great level through the whole year.

"It wasn't to be to win this final, but I just want to let you know that I'm going to leave the court with the head really high. I left everything."