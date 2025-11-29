Novak Djokovic reconstructing and rebuilding body after injury-plagued 18 months

Novak Djokovic says he is reconstructing and rebuilding his body during the tennis off-season to prepare for the rigours of a 23rd year as a professional.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who turned 38 this summer, hopes an intensified focus on recovery and fitness will help him overcome the injury struggles that punctuated his 2025 season.

Djokovic was hampered by recurring shoulder issues that forced him to withdraw from November's ATP Finals in Turin.

The Serb was also forced to retire injured from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev in January and required a medical timeout during his third-round victory over Cameron Norrie at the US Open in August, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Qatar Grand Prix, where he showcased his Regenesis recovery pod, Djokovic explained: "I'm taking a short break and trying to reconstruct my machine, so to say, in racing terminology.

"I've been getting injured more often than not in the last 18 months, so I'm trying to rebuild my body so the start of the next season will be great and, hopefully, I can keep it up with the best guys."

Asked to explain what the pod does, Djokovic added: "It is a multi-sensory wellness capsule pod that resets your batteries in the shortest amount of time, which is eight minutes."

Image: Novak Djokovic fell to a straight-set defeat in the US Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic iconic battles with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray has given him a unique insight into what it takes to operate at the cutting edge of sport.

With Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen vying for the F1 driver's championship in Qatar this weekend, Djokovic had some sage words of advice.

Image: Novak Djokovic with the top three finishers in the Qatar Sprint

"I'm familiar with high stakes and when everything comes down to the last finish line," Djokovic added. "Seeing these guys perform on the highest stage is a privilege.

"If I were one of these guys I would stay in my own bubble. There is so much going. I'm impressed and shocked with the number of distractions going on around the drivers, so they need to keep their own routine and keep things simple."