Andy Murray disappointed with Novak Djokovic results in 'difficult few months' as coach
Sir Andy Murray believes he "probably didn't get the results he wanted" for Novak Djokovic as coach, during his six-month spell working with his former rival; the pair split back in May after Murray joined soon after finishing his own playing career
Monday 1 December 2025 18:28, UK
Andy Murray admitted he was disappointed with Novak Djokovic's results during his time as the Serbian veteran's coach.
The duo's time working together lasted only six months though, after they mutually agreed to split back in May having paired up for the Australian Open and three other tournaments.
Murray joined Djokovic's coaching team in November 2024, just three months after the 38-year-old Scot had ended his own playing career at the Paris Olympics.
Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne but the 24-time Grand Slam champion was then forced to retire injured in his last-four tie against Alexander Zverev.
Murray said: "I was disappointed. Probably didn't get the results I would have liked for him.
"But it was a good opportunity because I felt I wanted to coach at some stage and if I didn't take it I might look back and think, 'It would have been really interesting, I could have learned a lot', or potentially regretted it.
"It was going well initially and it was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament.
"After the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him but also I think for the team and all of us.
"I learned a lot about what coaching is. I was fully invested, tried my hardest to help, and made some good relationships along the way with his team."
Murray, who is just a week older than Djokovic, admitted he has no regrets about the experience despite it being short-lived.
"I look back on it and I'm glad that I did it," said Murray, speaking in an interview with The Tennis Podcast.
"It's an amazing experience that I've had. It didn't last long, but I put everything into it."