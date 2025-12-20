Nick Kyrgios to compete at Brisbane International as ATP Tour return is confirmed

Nick Kyrgios has received a wild card entry into the Brisbane International, confirming his return to the ATP Tour after nine months.

The Australian last competed on tour in March earlier this year when he was beaten by Karen Khachanov in the second round in Miami.

The former Wimbledon finalist has played just one Grand Slam match since reaching the US Open quarter-finals in 2022, falling to No 668 in the world rankings.

The Brisbane International takes place from January 4-11 and sees Kyrgios join a field of notable names including Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov and Joao Fonseca.

His involvement in Brisbane increases momentum as he works towards competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne in the first Slam of the year.

Kyrgios is meanwhile set to return to Rod Laver Arena for the 1 Point Slam alongside world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner with 48 players consisting of a mix of pros, amateurs and celebrity wildcards battling it out for a prize of £498k (AUD$1m) up for grabs.

The event involves players taking on amateurs and celebrity wildcards in one-point matches.

The 30-year-old is also gearing up to take on women's World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match in Dubai on December 28.

