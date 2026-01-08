Aryna Sabalenka to skip events in 'insane' 2026 despite likely WTA sanctions; Brits Katie Boulter, Cam Norrie suffer defeats

Aryna Sabalenka expects to skip events again this year rather than put her health at risk ‌over the course of an "insane" season, even though she knows she is likely to be sanctioned by the WTA ​Tour for doing so, the world No 1 said.

Top players are obliged to compete in ⁠all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with the punishment for missing ​them ranging from rankings points deductions to fines.

In 2025, Sabalenka ​competed in just three WTA 500 events - Brisbane, Stuttgart and Berlin - making her one of a number ‍of high-ranked players, including world No 2 Iga Swiatek, to be docked ranking points.

Asked if she would change her plans for 2026, the four-time Grand Slam ‌champion told reporters: "The season is definitely insane, and that's not good for all of us, as you see ‌so many players getting injured.

"The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I'm still skipping a couple events ​in order to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season," the Belarusian said after beating Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-3 to make the Brisbane International quarters.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Even though the results ‍were really consistent, some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I've been really exhausted from overplaying. This season we will try to manage it a little bit better, even though they are going to fine me by the ‌end of the season.

"But it's tricky to do that. You ⁠cannot skip 1000 events. It's really tricky, and I think ‌that's insane what they do. I think they just follow their ‍interests, but they're not focusing on protecting all of us."

The men's and women's circuits have faced criticism due to their 11-month seasons, and both tours came under fresh scrutiny during the "Asian swing" towards the end of last year with injuries piling up.

In September, the WTA told Reuters that athlete ​welfare is a top priority and that it had listened to views on the calendar, both through the players' council and their representatives on the WTA board, to improve the circuit structure in ‍2024 and boost compensation.

Brits Boulter and Norrie both suffer defeats

Britain's Katie Boulter and Cam Norrie both suffered defeats overnight.

Boulter lost at the last-16 stage at the ASB Classic in New Zealand to No 1 seed Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-4.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Norrie reached the last-16 stage of the Brisbane International as the seventh seed but suffered a surprise 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 4-6 defeat to American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fellow Brit Sonay Kartal is in ASB Classic action on Thursday, facing Germany's Ella Seidel for a place in the quarter-finals.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.