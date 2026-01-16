Holger Rune: Tennis has become more physically and unnecessarily demanding due to expanded Masters 1000 events

Holger Rune has hit out at tennis' money-makers, calling for "adjustments in the scheduling" and labelled the expanded Masters 1000 events as unnecessarily demanding..

Former world No 4 Rune been out of action since October when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon at the Stockholm Open.

His worst fears were realised when it was confirmed he would need surgery. But Rune has since shared a positive update showing signs of recovery, including hitting the tennis court without his protective boot on Christmas Day in Denmark.

The injury to Rune prompted British No 1 Jack Draper, whose 2025 season ended prematurely with a left arm injury, to post on social media asking for change in exchange for longevity, with Taylor Fritz replying: "Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body."

The 2027 ATP Tour calendar will feature

• Four Grand Slams



• Nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, with seven in the enhanced 12-day format



• 16 ATP 500 events



• 29 ATP 250 events



• Team competitions: the United Cup, Laver Cup and Davis Cup



• The Nitto ATP Finals, held in Italy for a seventh edition



• The Next Gen ATP Finals, featuring the world’s top eight players aged 20-and-under, with host city to be confirmed in 2026



There are mandatory requirements for both tours. As things stand there are 19 events that count towards an ATP ranking every year (the Nitto ATP Finals count as an extra event), although it is only mandatory for those players who qualify for them to contest eight Masters 1000 events - Monte Carlo is a popular but not mandatory event.

Together with the four Grand Slams, players in the top 30 must also play at least four ATP 500 events.

A major talking point has been the expansion of the majority of the ATP Masters 1000 events, six of which are combined with the WTA to 12 days and 96-player draws (ATP Monte Carlo and Paris remain as 56-player draws), with many unhappy with the increased duration - including Rune - who feels everything changed when the expanded 1000 events were added to the calendar.

The 22-year-old told Sky Sports: "It's physically more demanding, but also mentally - it's tough! You're at a tournament for up to 20 days and it feels like almost a full month.

"You're at a tournament before you're on to the next one. I personally loved the one-week Masters event, like Monaco or Paris. You get there, play Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and onto the next. If you wanted to skip one week and rest, you could go home and then be ready for the next one.

"Or if you felt you played bad and wanted more matches you could play a 250 the week after and adjust what didn't work the week before.

"I understand why they are now two weeks, and I see the financial benefits for everyone and the benefits for the lower ranked players. We just forget the 32-48 players at the top of the ranking. For us it's not optimal but I am sure the ATP will adjust this as they too have an interest in the top players being fresh.

"Two weeks is great in the Grand Slams because the matches are more demanding, best of five sets, and we start matches Monday or Tuesday in week one. And so, we need the day off. But it's unnecessary for the Masters!"

A money-driven calendar?

Image: The Dane feels the ATP must try and make 'small adjustments'

Rune claims the tennis calendar is driven by money. "That's a fact," he said. "But also, we don't want to come and see tired players or injuries occurring in matches because of fatigue. So, it's a balance. I think there needs to be some acceptance of players needing rest."

The Dane, who as a teenager shot to fame by upsetting Novak Djokovic to claim his maiden Paris Masters title in 2022, also hit out at a lack of quality facilities, practice hours in between matches at combined Masters tournaments, and insufficient financial help for injured players.

"We really want to show our best tennis to the fans, and I think we can do this with small adjustments in the planning of scheduling seeded players in Masters 1000 for week two," Rune explained. "This way I think we would not hear players talking about too many mandatory tournaments.

"It's not like football or basketball where you get a yearly salary no matter what. We only earn money when we play. This is why I think both ATP and the players have an interest in small adjustments, so we keep as many players as possible fresh and healthy."

Setting new standards

Image: Rune is assisted off the court following his horror injury against Ugo Humbert at the Stockholm Open

Rune, who has reached three Masters 1000 finals in his career, has not put a timeline on his comeback but the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist says his range and mobility are improving with each day.

"Honestly, it feels really good. It's really when first of all, the most important is when is my Achilles ready? And then second of all, is when am I ready as a tennis player? That's why I'm not going to put a date when I'm going to be back," said the current world No 16.

"We are in phase three, which is walking with normal shoes. And the next step would be learning to jump again on the foot and then running after that.

"My surgeon said it's going really, really well. I'm setting new standards for Achilles rupture recovery in a way. It's not because I'm rushing anything. I'm just working on what the specialists are telling me and then I'm putting a big, big effort in it, which helps a lot."

Rune's 2025 season came to an end with a 36-22 record, with his best result coming in Barcelona, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

ATP defends expanded format

Image: ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi defended the expanded Masters format in the summer

The ATP were not willing to respond to Sky Sports on the record to the specific comments from Rune but they outlined changes implemented this year to support player welfare and a point to a new financial security programme for players that provides financial support in the case of injury, or under-performance.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi spoke about the expanded Masters 1000 events in the summer, explaining: "These aren't just cosmetic upgrades. The revenue generated by these improvements flows directly back to players through our profit-sharing model. This is exactly the kind of long-term, structural investment the sport needs - and it's only been possible because of the expanded format.

"The expanded format does increase time on-site, and that's a real consideration. But it also unlocks the revenue potential needed to elevate the entire Tour."

He added: "Our goal at ATP is to extend the off-season. Proper rest benefits everyone-players, fans, and the quality of competition."

