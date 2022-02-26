Sergiy Stakhovsky: Ukrainian tennis player says he is ready to fight for his country

Sergiy Stakhovsky famously upset Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has signed up to join his country’s military reserves to fight against Russia, despite not having any military experience.

Stakhovsky, who reached a singles ranking of world No 31 and famously beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, is in the process of helping his wife and children to safety in Hungary.

Asked if he would be prepared to take up arms and fight against Russia, Stakhovsky told Sky News: "Of course, I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back.

"I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately.

"My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently - they sleep in the basement".

I have never been more proud of my fellow countrymen!! Ukrainian military personnel !!! Be strong !! Many more are coming home to help you !! — Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) February 26, 2022

The 36-year-old urged people around Europe to protest against the Russian invasion wherever and however they can.

"It makes the world of difference to our armed forces that they are not alone at least in a media environment, but let's be realistic here, it's been eight years of war with Russia, where was all of this for eight years?

"None of us believed that this could happen, and yet it happened.

"None of the European leaders or the world is ready to help, ready to put the fight in Ukraine maybe for a better Europe in the future, because once Ukraine is lost, we will resist.

"But let's be realistic, Russia is a 140 million [population] country which spreads from Europe all the way back to Alaska, It's going to be very hard to resist that much."

Among several sporting sanctions against Russia already announced, the 2022 Champions League final will be played in Paris after the match was moved away from St Petersburg.

In addition, Russia's Formula 1 Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi in September, has been cancelled.

'This is a terrible nightmare' - Svitolina praying for her people

Ukraine tennis star Elina Svitolina says her people are living a "terrible nightmare" and has called on the sporting world to do whatever it can to help.

The world No 15 put up an emotional Instagram post after Russia attacked her homeland on Thursday stating that her heart was bleeding after looking at the events that were transpiring back home.

And speaking with Sky Sports News, the 27-year old, who is married to French tennis star Gael Monfils, has called on the war to be stopped.

My heart is bleeding… Another sleepless and terrifying night for Ukrainian people.. PLEASE HELP US TO STOP THE WAR 🙏🏼🇺🇦💙💛 #nowarinukraine #ukraine pic.twitter.com/3JnLXZXdnV — Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) February 25, 2022

Critical 48 hours for Ukraine 🙏🏼💔💙💛 #StandForUkraine ✊🏼🇺🇦 — Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) February 25, 2022

"I'm shocked at this terrible nightmare," said Svitolina in an exclusive interview. "I'm really praying every single minute for my family, for my friends, for all people in Ukraine and around the world for safety, for peace.

"Considering what people are going through in Ukraine and what my family are going through while being in Ukraine and friends - I try to keep in contact with them to see what's happening there.

"I'm very safe compared to them so. To be honest with you, I'm only thinking about them and for me it's a very stressful time because I cannot do anything. I cannot really help them. I wish I could help them. It's extremely tough mentally for me. I cannot imagine what they are going through. I'm just praying.

"It's a horrible situation for the people in Ukraine, what they have to go through without sleepless nights, without food and electricity so that's horrible. For me, it's heartbreaking to hear this.

"The war is something we have to stop and it's something better than anything else. What is happening is very tough for me to imagine."

Rublev: No war, please

Daniil Medvedev says he wants to "promote peace all over the world" while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev delivered a similar message following the military invasion of Ukraine.

Rublev wrote "no war, please" on a TV camera after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to reach the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

Medvedev, speaking after his quarter-final victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the Mexican Open, had said he was "all for peace".

The 26-year-old, who will overtake Novak Djokovic as World No 1 on Monday, said: "By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world.

"We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

We stand with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/6xkQREPizj — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) February 25, 2022

Medvedev's compatriot Rublev paired up with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov to win a doubles title in Marseille last week and Medvedev supported the partnership.

"This was amazing because I think people need to stay together and that's the most important [thing]," Medvedev said. "In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important."

Rublev shared his feelings about the importance of having peace in the world and respecting each other

Speaking on Thursday, Rublev said he had received bad comments online because of the situation in Ukraine.

"In these moments you realise that my match is not important. It's not about my match, how it affects me. What's happening is much more terrible," Rublev said.

"You realise how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing."

