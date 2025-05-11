Emma Raducanu to face Coco Gauff in last 16 of Italian Open in Rome after three-set win over Veronika Kudermetova

Emma Raducanu set up a blockbuster clash with American fourth seed Coco Gauff in the last 16 of the Italian Open in Rome after a battling three-set win against Veronika Kudermetova.

Raducanu defeated young Australian Maya Joint before breezing past lucky loser Jil Teichmann to reach the third round.

Despite losing a lengthy opening set, Raducanu fought back brilliantly, hitting an array of winners against former top-10 player Kudermetova.

She won 12 of the last 13 games to claim a 5-7 6-0 6-1 victory in a contest lasting just over two-and-a-half hours on the new SuperTennisArena at the Foro Italico.

With her latest coach Mark Petchey watching on alongside mentor Jane O'Donoghue, she grew effortlessly into her work and booked a last-16 meeting with former French Open finalist, Gauff.

"The most pleasing part of today was recovering after losing the first set having served for it," 22-year-old Raducanu told Sky Sports' Gigi Salmon.

"I think I threw in a pretty poor game at 5-4 serving but I felt under pressure on Veronika's returns - she was literally red-lining everything and it was all going in and I was like 'I don't know where to serve' and it's not a nice feeling to have.

"I'm so happy with how I didn't let the rest of the match get away with me. I think that's a big progress compared to maybe the matches I played in the past."

Asked about trying to focus when Kudermetova took a medical time-out in set two, Raducanu said: "It was difficult, but luckily I was 5-0 up.

"I kind of knew it was to try and throw me off, but at the same time, I kept my cool. Luckily I had a good cushion, I served it out, and then from the third set I was really on it."

Raducanu expressed her delight with the variety in her game against an opponent who is a former world No 9.

She said: "I was able to return from two different positions, up and back, which is new. I think I adopted the back in the last two matches, and it's helped me just get into the point and put me into a better position on the fourth ball, but I still think I can be better out of the corners.

On facing former US Open champion Gauff for a spot in the quarter-finals, Raducanu added: "She is a great competitor. I think I'm playing pretty good tennis right now and she is going to be a great test. She's made the final of the French Open and so she's great on this surface. I'm just going to keep focused but savour this one for now."

Fourth seed Gauff had earlier beaten Magda Linette 7-5 6-3.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance.

Kenin won the first set of the third round match, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets to seal a 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory.

Tale of the Tape

Croft: Raducanu really feels confident

Annabel Croft, speaking on Sky Sports Tennis:

"She loves return of serve and she times it so beautifully. She really feels confident. She really goes after it and nails it.

"She said she's still working on the split-step which of course Andy Murray was such a genius at on his return of serve. One of the best we've ever seen in the game alongside Novak Djokovic.

"There was a lot of variety in her game today. I think she competes so well."

