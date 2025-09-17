Taylor Townsend apologises for comments about Chinese food at Billie Jean King Cup finals

Taylor Townsend has apologised for comments she made about buffet food in China ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

The American received criticism on social media after posting videos on Instagram discussing dishes including frogs and turtles, while joking she would 'have to talk to HR'.

Townsend, who is the No 1-ranked doubles player in the world, is in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"I just wanted to come on here and apologise sincerely from the bottom of my heart," she wrote on social media.

"I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do.

"I have had nothing but the most amazing experience and time here and in the tournament. Everyone has been so kind and so gracious and the things that I said are not representative of that at all."

Townsend had initially taken to social media to share her thoughts on the cuisine being offered at a restaurant, rating it a 'two out of 10'.

"I'm honestly just so shocked at what I saw in the dinner buffet," she said. "As I go back and I look… these people are literally killing frogs… bullfrogs.

"Aren't those poisonous? Aren't those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff? And the fact that it's all stewed up with chillies, peppers, and onions. Like oh, you really made this a dish. All in all I'd give this like a solid 2 out of 10 so far, because this is crazy."

Townsend and partner Kateřina Siniaková recently lost in in straight sets 4-6 4-6 to Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the women's doubles final at the US Open.

Watch or stream live tennis on Sky Sports

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports throughout 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.