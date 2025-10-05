Amanda Anisimova blasts her way to China Open title after Grand Slam heartbreak at Wimbledon and US Open

Amanda Anisimova blasted her way to the China Open title after a summer of Grand Slam heartbreak at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The American defeated Czech 20-year-old Noskova 6-0 2-6 6-2 to claim her second WTA 1000 title of the year.

Anisimova is now just the fourth player born since 2000 to win multiple WTA-1000 titles in a season after Bianca Andreescu (2019), Iga Swiatek (2022, 2024) and Mirra Andreeva (2025).

Anisimova's unbelievable year

Doha Champion



Wimbledon finalist



US Open finalist



Beijing Champion



✅4th career title



✅45th win of 2025



Image: Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff's title defence in the semi-finals, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line

"It's been an incredible few weeks," said Anisimova, who suffered a 6-0 6-0 whitewash to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final.

"To my team, it's crazy that we made it this far and to get the win today has been really special. Thanks for sharing that with me. You guys are the best. I'm excited for a lot more. Hopefully we can keep going."

The world No 4 picked precise angles to find the lines and frustrate Noskova, crushing the youngster with a bagel set in just 23 minutes.

Noskova got a much-needed break in the first game of the second set, before saving two break points with an ace and powerful backhands to take a decisive 4-2 lead against the American.

However Anisimova, runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, prevailed with superior speed in the third set, winning four straight games against an exhausted Noskova to secure her fourth career WTA title in one hour and 46 minutes and capture her first title in Beijing.

Victory means the 24-year-old has qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh for the first time in her career.

Tale of the Tape

Former British player Naomi Broady, speaking on Sky Sports Tennis:

"It means so much. It's been a roller-coaster of emotions for Anisimova and her team. So deserving! She was the better player. When she finds her game I'm not sure there is anyone who can stop Anisimova in the form she's been in.

"It was swinging [one way and the other], but more so on the racket of Amanda Anisimova. She hit over twice as many winners as her opponent. More unforced errors as well but I think that's what she's learned to take with her game style.

"Serving came back in that third set, which was going to be important because it dipped right off in that second set after having barely dropped a point at all behind her first serve in the first set.

"It's not how many points you win, it's which ones you win. She took five of eight, while Noskova took two from six on her break point opportunities. They flew through that final."

