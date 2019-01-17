Johanna Konta beaten by Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open

Johanna Konta's Australian Open hopes are over after a three-set defeat to Garbine Muguruza

Johanna Konta became the final Briton to depart the Australian Open but only after an epic three-set defeat to Garbine Murguruza that finished at 3.12am local time.

Having been slated for day four in Melbourne, the action actually got under way on day five, with their 12.30am start local time the latest in Australian Open history - and, as the clock went beyond 3am, it was the Spaniard who finally emerged triumphant.

Konta's defeat now means all eight British players who entered the singles events at the year's opening major have crashed out before the third round, but none depart with as much credit as her.

The British No 1 endured a miserable 2018 and slipped from fourth to 38th in the world rankings but she will take as much from defeat to the two-time Grand Slam champion as she did from her run to the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2016.

The pair traded blows for almost three hours and Konta's groundstrokes looked to be in good order this early in her partnership with new coach Dimitri Zavialoff, so there are positives to take into the rest of the year.

Muguruza eventually claimed the victory at 3.12am

Muguruza will next face Timea Bacsinszky for a place in the last 16 after the Swiss star backed up her first-round win against 10th-seed Daria Kasatkina with a straight-sets triumph over qualifier Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Konta prevailed in more than three-and-a-half hours the last time the pair met in New York and, when they took to the court in the early hours of Friday morning, the signs were for more of the same, although they were to fall some way short of the record 4.33am finish of Marcos Baghdatis and Lleyton Hewitt in 2008.

Muguruza kept alive her hopes of a third Grand Slam title and first in Australia with a gruelling win over Konta

The match followed a day of gruelling contests on Margaret Court Arena and only a sparse crowd remained when they eventually emerged onto the court at past midnight, but those who did stay were richly rewarded

There was little between the players throughout, although Konta was broken in the opener, but the 27-year-old fought back and on more than one occasion threatened to break serve only to see her opponent stand firm and claim the first set.

The quality went up a gear in the second, Konta, having saved two break points at 4-4, claimed the tie-break with a dominant display of hitting that was sealed with a successful challenge to level the contest.

The third set proved equally dramatic although neither threatened a break, and it was not due to tiredness but more formidable ball-striking when Muguruza finally found the decisive breakthrough, breaking serve in the 12th game of the final set to prevent the need for a tie-break and book her third-round place.

