Roger Federer crushes Taylor Fritz to continue Australian Open march
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 18/01/19 6:48am
Defending Australian Open champion Roger Federer marked his 100th match on Rod Laver Arena by storming past American Taylor Fritz in the third round on Friday.
Federer put on a vintage performance to set up a mouth-watering fourth-round clash with Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Federer was pushed in the second set by 21-year-old American Fritz but pulled off a succession of highlight-reel shots in a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory, hitting 34 winners in an 88-minute demolition job.
"I think he played really well there. I actually did too. I thought it was really high-quality tennis," said Federer, who has yet to drop a set this year and came into the Australian Open on the back of victory at the Hopman Cup in Perth.
"This is obviously a different type of match, it being best of five, it being a fourth round of a Slam."
The 37-year-old Swiss will play in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 63rd time against a man through to that stage for just the second time in 20-year-old Tsitsipas.
Tsitsipas is arguably the most exciting young star in tennis and he battled to a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.
"I'm happy for him. He's playing so well, and I'm looking forward to the match-up with him. I think it's going to be a good one," Federer said of Tsitsipas.
"I like how he mixes up his game and also comes to the net. So will I. I think we will see some athletic attacking tennis being played."
A resurgent Tomas Berdych is also through to the last 16 for the eighth time in the last nine years here after a 5-7 6-3 7-5 6-4 victory over 18th seed Diego Schwartzman.
