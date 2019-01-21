Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares made it through to the Australian Open quarter-finals by the skin of their teeth

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares saved three match points before beating German Kevin Krawietz and Croatian Nikola Mektic to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

After dropping the opening set, Murray and Soares hit back to level the match and looked to be the stronger pair until Brazilian Soares went 0-40 down on his serve at 4-5 in the third set.

But the third seeds won five points in a row to take the game and then broke themselves before Murray served out a 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5 victory.

It is the fifth time in the last nine grand slams that Murray and Soares have reached the last eight, but they have not gone further since winning their second slam title together at the US Open in 2016.

In the quarter-finals, they will face 12th seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers, Murray's former partner.

There was disappointment, though, for Murray's fellow British player Joe Salisbury, who lost 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to fifth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut alongside American Rajeev Ram.

Salisbury and Ram led 5-2 in the second-set tie-break but lost five points in a row and were edged out in the decider by their French opponents.

We have the Australian Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.