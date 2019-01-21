Alexander Zverev self-destructs against Milos Raonic at Australian Open

0:14 Alexander Zverev lashes out in the second set Alexander Zverev lashes out in the second set

Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Australian Open after self-destructing against Milos Raonic.

The German has routinely been repeatedly touted as the leader of the next generation, but again he failed to live up to his reputation and has now missed out on making the last eight of a Grand Slam 14 times in 15 attempts as he slumped to a 6-1 6-1 7-6 (7-5) defeat.

The 21-year-old erupted in the second set and took his frustration out on his racket smashing it into the ground eight times to leave it a crumpled mess.



