Andy Murray urged to undergo hip surgery by Boris Becker

Andy Murray is expected to make a decision whether or not to undergo hip surgery in the next few days

Tennis legend Boris Becker has urged Andy Murray to have hip surgery and believes the former world No 1 can get back to the top of the game.

Murray tearfully announced on the eve of the Australian Open that he was planning to retire this year because of ongoing right hip pain, but a resurfacing operation could potentially allow him to play again.

The Scot is expected to make a decision over the coming week whether to have the operation or prepare for a farewell appearance at Wimbledon this summer.

But Becker, who is working as an expert for Eurosport at the tournament, believes Murray would regret not trying the surgical route.

If there's a possibility medically to get better so he can finish on his own terms, I think it's vital for him and maybe the rest of his life. Because you will have a big chip on your shoulder. Boris Becker on Andy Murray

He said: "I really like Andy, I know him well, but I really wish he's not forced [to retire] because of an injury. I think that's the worst for an athlete.

"So if there's a possibility medically to get better so he can finish on his own terms, I think it's vital for him and maybe the rest of his life. Because you will have a big chip on your shoulder.

"I've seen other athletes that have been forced out of their sport they love because of injury. Yes he's been fighting it for 18 months and he's tried everything, but we're in 2019, there are new treatments for every type of injury, you just have to find the right doctors."

Murray may have played his final professional match against Roberto Bautista Agut

Murray produced an extraordinary performance in the first round given his physical condition, losing over five sets to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, who went on to reach the quarter-finals.

Becker believes that should give him encouragement for the future, saying: "It wasn't his first tournament after a lengthy lay-off so I wasn't surprised about the level.

"He was number one in the world when he stopped 18 months ago and that's not an eternity so, when fit, he's one of the best. It's a question of time. If he gets treated the right way, in my opinion, then he can come back and play some good matches."

Murray is expected to decide his path of action in the next few days.

