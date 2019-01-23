Can Stefanos Tsitsipas make history by reaching the Australian Open final?

Looking like an 18th-century poet but with a 21st-century game Stefanos Tsitsipas has come of age on the Grand Slam stage after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals.

The hottest young talent in men's tennis, Greek Tsitsipas has been a name to look out for some time. He was ranked world junior No 1 in 2016, reaching the semi-finals of the boys' tournaments at Wimbledon and the US Open and winning the Wimbledon doubles title.

He made his senior breakthrough in Toronto last summer when he defeated Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson back to back to reach his first Masters final. He then finished the year by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan before thrusting himself firmly into the global spotlight with victory over Roger Federer in Melbourne.

Federer did concede that his young conqueror, who appears to have all the gifts, was beginning to establish himself.

"About Stefanos, I think he's definitely done a really nice job now the last year and a half," said the 20-time Grand Slam champion. "I mean before that, too, obviously. But beating Novak in Toronto, the likes of Anderson and Zverev, now me here. That's what you need to do to get to the next level. He's doing that."

Tsitsipas is determined to stand out from the crowd on and off the court - he is not your average 20-year-old.

Rather than playing video games, he likes to spend his time away from the court exploring the place he is in and

documents his travels via vlogs on his YouTube channel.

Tsitsipas is at the forefront of a group of players looking to depose the long-standing kings of the men's game, including the Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, Borna Coric, Denis Shapovalov and Alex De Minaur.

Dave Sammel is a bestselling author and ATP Tour coach of British player Liam Broady and New Zealander Marcus Daniell. He believes Tsitsipas has the "coolest" head of all the young talent.

"I think it showed against Federer how cool he is under pressure compared to some of the other younger guys coming through," said Sammel. "I think mentally, he is special.

"This new breed of player, and Tsitsipas in particularly, play very close to the baseline and he doesn't give ground away. He was able to match Federer in terms of time and play a similar game to the Swiss, but I felt he was braver in that he came forward more.

"Tsitsipas is not just taking the ball early, but he is also coming forward to the net, and he showed that he is embracing that full on and getting that full mix of keeping players off balance by being prepared to serve and volley."

Tsitsipas grew up idolising Federer and his victory over the Swiss has already been compared to a 19-year-old Federer defeating Pete Sampras in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2001.

"All great players have a watershed match in a Grand Slam, it's the one that really announces their arrival," said Sammel. "They make a big statement by beating an existing top player and I think this is his watershed moment. Great players evolve as the tournament goes on, the confidence grows and they get better and better.

"I can see Tsitsipas as a multiple Grand Slam winner because he seems to have desire and a cool head. I mean, you can never be sure when somebody wins a major because it can take a year or two where it really takes them getting used to their new status and it can overwhelm them somewhat, but I don't think he's the type. He's got that mentality that when he wins one he will want to win more."

I think Tsitsipas has such a great all round game that going forward he is going to be a factor. I don't see him as a one-hit wonder. Tennis coach Dave Sammel

Tsitsipas, playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the seventh time, has finally forced his way into the top echelons of tennis and Sammel insists he is here to stay.

He said: "If you look back at the past the new generation always beat the old generation at their peak at some point and they almost take the number one spot away whereas these big three, four players have been going for so long, while none of the young guns have been able to force their way into the top echelons of tennis.

"I think Tsitsipas has such a great all-round game that going forward he is going to be a factor. I don't see him as a one-hit wonder."

Dave Sammel is the head Coach @TeamBathTennis - bestselling author of the No 1 bestseller Locker Room Power, and ATP Tour coach. Head to lockerroompower.com for more information.