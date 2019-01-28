Will Novak Djokovic surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

Novak Djokovic is now two short of Rafael Nadal and five behind Roger Federer for Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to win a record seventh Australian Open title and win a third successive major but will he now go on to end his career as the greatest male Grand Slam champion of all time?

The world No 1 produced a sensational performance, described as "truly a perfect match" by the Serb, to beat his great rival Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 in two hours and four minutes in Melbourne.

Djokovic will now have his eyes set on completing the calendar slam for the second time in his career as he continues to bridge the gap to both Nadal and Roger Federer with unrelenting desire.

Nadal conceded after defeat the five months he spent away from the game, in the second half of last season, to undergo ankle surgery left him well short of the required physical resilience to deliver his best tennis against Djokovic.

Federer, who saw the defence of his title end in the fourth round, has revealed his intention to feature at the French Open for the first time since 2015.

At 37 he is the member of the trio with time running out the most to add to his incredible haul of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal will aim to celebrate a 12th Roland Garros victory but Djokovic is without doubt back playing at his peak and in great physical condition.

Most Grand Slam singles titles Player Total Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Roger Federer 20 6 1 8 5 Rafael Nadal 17 1 11 2 3 Novak Djokovic 15 7 1 4 3

