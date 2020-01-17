Margaret Court: Australian LGBT organiser urges education over controversial views

1:07 Margaret Court should be educated over her controversial views on LGBT issues, says Rowen D'Souza, organiser of Australia's biggest LGBT tennis Glam Slam Margaret Court should be educated over her controversial views on LGBT issues, says Rowen D'Souza, organiser of Australia's biggest LGBT tennis Glam Slam

Margaret Court has caused pain and she should be encouraged to deliver a more inclusive message following her controversial views, says the organiser of Australia's biggest LGBT tennis Glam Slam.

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday but the start of the tournament could be overshadowed with another controversy involving one of the game's greatest players.

Court's views on gay marriage, transgender athletes and the teaching of LGBT rights have been condemned and led to tournament organisers announcing they will recognise rather than celebrate the 50th anniversary of her winning all four Grand slams in a calendar year.

Court will attend the Australian Open in Melbourne as a special guest in recognition of her achievements in the sport.

Rowen D'Souza, organiser of the Glam Slam, told Sky Sports News: "Our community is sensitive because we have faced discrimination in the past, and our community does suffer when people say things they do because it makes us feel that we're not wanted, we're not included.

"Sport should be about just including everybody. Margaret Court's comments do cause pain, but we're here to try and make sure that that pain is minimised and we give people a forum - a safe place, but also a place where they can thrive through sport.

"Often we make judgements of people based on what we see in the media or their social media profile. But in person, Mrs Court is a delightful person and it was really nice to have a chat and she listened attentively.

"And it's true, when she says she doesn't hate us - I believe that as well. Sportspeople should separate their personal lives with their sport lives.

"Sportspeople should be interested in increasing participation in their sport. And that's what we'd love Mrs Court to be able to do in the future. So the name should stay the same, but we'd really like more inclusivity messages from her as well."