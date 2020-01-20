Roger Federer makes impressive start to Australian Open campaign; Novak Djokovic also wins

Roger Federer brushed aside Steve Johnson at the Australian Open

Roger Federer took another step towards a record-extending 21st Grand Slam singles title with a routine straight-sets win over Steve Johnson at the Australian Open.

Federer had not played a competitive match since the ATP Finals and spoke ahead of the tournament about his concerns that he might be rusty.

There was little evidence of that as he breezed past American Steve Johnson under the Rod Laver Arena roof, winning 6-3 6-2 6-2.

He's 21-0 in first-round matches at the Australian Open, where he's won six of his 20 major titles.

Novak Djokovic came through in four sets against Jan-Lennard Struff

Novak Djokovic started his quest for a record-extending eighth title in Melbourne by defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 2-6 6-1.

Djokovic, who guided Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup title, has been forced to adjust his preparation for Melbourne and his lack of energy showed at times, especially in the third set. It was the first time Djokovic has dropped a set in the first round since 2006.

But he recovered from that in impressive fashion to book his spot in the second round.

I thought I started off well, I was a break up in the first set, he came back. Second set I played really well then he turned it around. Credit to him for fighting, he's a very powerful player. Novak Djokovic

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is seeded second behind Rafael Nadal, who he demolished in the final last year, but goes in as the favourite to win yet another title at Melbourne Park.

Stefanos Tsitsipas started his campaign in convincing fashion

Last year's semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas began his campaign in convincing fashion with a 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Italian Salvatore Caruso.

Tsitsipas had three match points on Caruso's serve at 5-2 but could not convert any of them. He finally secured victory on his own serve with an ace down the middle of the court after an hour and 45 minutes.

The 21-year-old will next play Philipp Kohlschreiber next after the German defeated Marcos Giron 7-5 6-1 6-2.

Unseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 6-4 and was joined in the second round by eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat Australian wild card Andrew Harris 6-3 6-1 6-3 for his first win at the tournament.

