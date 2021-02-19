Australian Open: Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady lock horns for the women's title in Saturday's final

Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka will contest the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday morning

Naomi Osaka continues her bid for a fourth Grand Slam title when she takes on American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open women's final in Melbourne on Saturday morning.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka is currently enjoying a 20-match winning streak, with her last defeat came on February 7, 2020. She sealed her place in Saturday's showpiece with a straight-sets victory over seven-time Australian Open winner Serena Williams.

The Japanese star punished an error-strewn display from Williams to prevail 6-3 6-4, ending the 39-year-old's quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka has been in imperious form throughout the last fortnight, surrendering the solitary set en route to the final, surviving two match points against two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza in the last 16.

Brady enjoyed serene progress to the quarter-finals, registering four consecutive straight-sets wins before recovering from a set down to defeat her compatriot Jessica Pegula.

This saw the 25-year-old seal her spot in a second successive Grand Slam semi-final, where she came through a gruelling three-set battle against Ashleigh Barty's conqueror Karolina Muchova.

Head-to-Head Record

Osaka vs Brady: Tale of the Tape Osaka Brady Age 23 25 World Ranking 3 22 Grand Slam finals 3 0 Grand Slam titles 3 0 Singles titles 6 1 Head-to-Head 2 1

Osaka has prevailed in two of the pair's three meetings, but their most recent showdown proved to be defining for both players.

They locked horns in the semi-finals of last year's US Open, as Osaka came through a pulsating three-set battle, before defeating Victoria Azarenka to capture her third Grand Slam crown.

The 2019 Australian Open champion has never failed to lift a Grand Slam tournament when progressing to the quarter-finals - a record she'll be desperate to maintain in Melbourne.

Despite suffering defeat, Brady described that memorable Flushing Meadows semi-final as one of the greatest matches of her career, and it marked her major breakthrough.

Having battled with injury after struggling to impose herself among the world's top 50, the 22nd seed predominantly played doubles on her return, but now she's established herself as a credible threat for major titles.

She has reaffirmed that her US Open exploits were no accident courtesy of a string of dominant performances down under, and now she's one win away from fulfilling her Grand Slam dreams.

Osaka: People don't remember the runner-up!

Osaka will be full of confidence heading into the final, as he bids to extend her 20-game winning streak

"I have this mentality that people don't remember the runners-up. You might, but the winner's name is the one that's engraved. I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that's where you sort of set yourself apart.

"I played [Jennifer] Brady in the semis of the US Open. It is easily one of my most memorable matches. I think it was just super high quality throughout. It's not really surprising at all to see her in a final.

"I never really look at stats or achievements or anything like that. I feel like maybe later in my life I'll appreciate the things that I've done more.

"As of right now, I feel like I'm chasing records that can't be broken no matter how hard I try. I think it's the human trait of not being satisfied."

Osaka's Route to the Final Round One Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 Round Two Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-3 Round Three Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-2 Last 16 Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5 Quarter-Finals Hsieh Su-wei 6-2 6-2 Semi-Finals Serena Williams 6-3 6-4

Osaka: The role model

Osaka's coach Wim Fissette (right) says the Japanese star hopes to be a role model for youngster players

Coach Wim Fissette says Osaka not only wants to win Grand Slams and hoist trophies but also hopes to be a role model in the way she carries herself on court.

"She knows the experience of the past years when her attitude is good, her mind is very clear what she needs to do," Fissette told reporters.

"And then she plays well. Doesn't mean you cannot be negative at some point.

"But to reset immediately, that's a very important one.

"It's more coming from Naomi that she wants to be that person that always behaves well on court. That's kind of a role model also for younger players."

Brady: It's about trying to control the emotions

Brady was embroiled in a three-set battle against 25th seed Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals

"I was training at the Evert Tennis Academy and they were always telling me I had potential to be a great tennis player, but it was just finding my game. I had a bit of a temper as a kid. I wasn't really mentally the toughest.

"So I think that has kind of just shifted my whole career, just being able to stay in tough moments, close out tough matches, just fight my way back regardless of the score.

"I don't know how I'm going feel on Saturday. I can say I can enjoy the moment and just try to play tennis and not really think too much about it.

"There's going to be moments, there's going to be games, there's going to be points where I'm going to be thinking about, Wow, this could be my first Grand Slam title. I will definitely have those thoughts, but it's more just trying to control the emotions."

Brady's Route to the Final Round One Aliona Bolsova 6-1 6-3 Round Two Madison Brengle 6-1 6-2 Round Three Kaja Juvan 6-1 6-3 Last 16 Donna Vekic 6-1 7-5 Quarter-Finals Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-1 Semi-Finals Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4

Jen survived hard quarantine

Brady's coach Michael Geserer says they respect Osaka, but Brady is coming to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on Saturday.

"When we had the pre-season, we thought, we are on the right track. The pre-season looked super strong and super good. I think she's coming back to that level. I'm pretty positive. Naomi is a good player, no doubt. We respect her as an opponent. She did great winning the US Open, but we are there to go for the trophy, definitely.

"There will be nerves and she will feel the little pressure but that's healthy, that's good. She also knows how to deal with it. She will perform well."

