Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev describes Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as 'cyborgs of tennis'

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in Sunday's final

Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev described Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as "cyborgs of tennis" after suffering his second Grand Slam final defeat.

Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in five sets in the 2019 US Open final, was beaten 7-5 6-2 6-2 by world No 1 Djokovic on Sunday.

Djokovic's record-extending ninth Australian Open takes the Serbian to 18 Grand Slam titles - two behind the record haul of Federer and Nadal.

Asked for his view on their accomplishments in the sport, Medvedev said: "Nothing else to say than they are undoubtedly... I don't think anyone can argue with the three biggest names in tennis history.

"I'm talking only about results. I'm not talking off the court. I'm talking about results. What they did in tennis is unbelievable form.

"I'm 25 now. To win nine Australian Opens, I need to win every year until I'm 34. I believe in myself, but I don't think I'm able to do it.

"Same with Rafa. I mean, 13 Roland Garros [titles]... We're talking about some cyborgs of tennis, in a good way. They're just unbelievable."

Medvedev said the US Open final defeat "hurt" more than Sunday's loss, but that he was "closer" to winning a first Grand Slam title because of the experience he gained from the match.

"Doesn't mean that I will succeed, but that's the life of a tennis player," said the 25-year-old, who will rise to a career-high world No 3 in the rankings on Monday.

The Russian added if he continued to play with the same application he has shown over the past few years then he would have "no regrets" if he was unable to win a Grand Slam.

Medvedev, whose defeat ended a 20-match winning run, said his next objective was to take his hard-court form into the clay courts and grass-court season later in the year.

Medvedev had not lost since the Paris Masters last November

"Unfortunately last year there was no grass-court season because that was the first moment where I would be top 10 playing during the grass-court season. I think my game developed well.

"I always liked playing on grass. I think I can do some big results there. So we'll be looking forward to this year."

Djokovic, who last in the first round of last year's French Open, added: "Clay? I feel like I can play well. I proved it to myself in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, beating some big names on clay courts in these two tournaments.

"Just I feel like there are definitely some parts of my game that I should improve on clay. Maybe I will not be able to do it throughout my career."

