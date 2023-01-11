Naomi Osaka pregnant with first child and plans to return to tour in 2024

Naomi Osaka has announced she is pregnant with her first child and is planning to return to action at next year's Australian Open.

The 25-year-old pulled out of this month's first Grand Slam of the year last week with no official reason given for her withdrawal but on Wednesday posted a picture of a baby scan on social media.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," read Osaka's caption.

She said: "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom'."

"2023 will be a year that's full of lessons for me and I hope to see you guys at the start of the next one because I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.

Sidenote: "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

Image: Osaka says she will be back at the Australian Open in 2024

The announcement landed amid speculation that Osaka, who is one of the highest-earning women athletes, according to Forbes, may have been scaling back on her professional playing career, after she initially declined to elaborate on her withdrawal from the Melbourne Grand Slam, where she has won the title twice.

Osaka's ranking has slipped to 47 and she has not played since September after withdrawing during the second round in Tokyo.

She won her first-round match at that tournament when Australia's Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.

Osaka has won only one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the US Open at which she is also a two-time champion.

Osaka's Grand Slam success

At the 2018 US Open, Japanese star Osaka upset her idol Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 to claim her maiden Grand Slam title



Just a couple of month's later at the 2019 Australian Open, Osaka beat Petra Kvitova in the final 7–6 (7–2) 5–7 6–4



In 2020, Osaka came through 1-6 6-3 6-3 to seal her second title in New York with victory against Victoria Azarenka



And she followed it up with more success in Melbourne by overcoming American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to land her fourth Grand Slam crown



Last week she posted pictures on social media of a trip to Europe with her United States rapper boyfriend Cordae and had been considered unlikely to play in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Osaka took a mental health break after missing the 2021 French Open and later said she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.