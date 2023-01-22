Wheelchair world No 1 Shingo Kunieda announces his retirement from tennis with Alfie Hewett paying tribute

Japan's wheelchair world No 1 Shingo Kunieda has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old won three Paralympic singles gold medals and 28 Grand Slam titles.

The 38-year-old icon is one of the world's sporting greats, while the news comes shortly after he became the first men's wheelchair tennis player to complete a career Golden Slam.

Kunieda's incredible 50 Grand Slam titles

Kunieda won an incredible 50 Grand Slam titles (28 singles, 22 doubles)



His maiden singles triumph at Wimbledon saw him complete a career Grand Slam



"I've been thinking about retirement since my dream came true at the Tokyo Paralympics. Last year's Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete," Kunieda said on Twitter.

Kunieda, who was diagnosed with a spinal tumour at the age of nine, ends his career with 28 wheelchair singles and 22 wheelchair doubles Grand Slam titles.

He won his first in 2006 when he partnered countryman Satoshi Saida to the men's doubles title at Wimbledon.

His 50th and last Grand Slam title also came at Wimbledon last year, when he finally won the men's singles title at the All England Club to complete the career Grand Slam.

Kunieda's final season saw him win the Australian Open and French Open titles, while a thrilling victory over home favourite Alfie Hewett earned him a long-awaited Wimbledon singles crown.

He also swapped the world No 1 ranking with Hewett four times throughout a remarkable 2022 season.

Just shy of 700 mark

Kunieda ends his career with 699 wheelchair singles match-wins – just one shy of the 700 achieved by women’s wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer



Overall, Kunieda recorded a 699-106 record in singles and 395-127 in doubles



Hewitt paid tribute to Kunieda, tweeting: "Sad news to hear about the retirement of Shingo Kunieda. Undoubtedly one of the best athletes this sport has and ever will see.

"You're an extraordinary role model and ambassador and what you've achieved on and off the court has been inspirational.

"We've shared some big moments and epic battles along the way, some I want to forget. You leave a huge legacy behind you. You and your team should be very proud. Enjoy the retirement Shing."

Kunieda was unbeaten in men's singles competition at Grand Slams from the 2007 Australian Open through to the 2011 Australian Open, winning 12 major titles in succession, including five Australian Opens.