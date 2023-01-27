Australian Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win fourth title in a row in Melbourne, while Ranah Stoiber misses out on girls' final

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fourth wheelchair doubles title in a row at the Australian Open, but Ranah Stoiber missed out on a spot in the girls' final.

Hewett and Reid defeated Dutch duo Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren 6-1 6-2 to win their fourth consecutive doubles title in Melbourne.

The win means a 16th slam doubles title for Hewett and as a pair, and a 20th for Reid.

Reid struggled last year with injury but is fully fit again, and he said: "I think that's exactly the kind of performance we're looking for. Especially to do it in that pressure moment in a final like that is really confidence building for us.

"I think last year we had to scrap our way through quite a lot of matches. This year we wanted to, right from the start of the year, try and take matches by the scruff of the neck and try to dictate them. I think that's exactly what we did today. We're really proud of that performance."

World No 1 Hewitt will now take on 16-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan in the men's singles final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dutch top seeds Aniek Van Koot and Diede de Groot lifted the women's doubles trophy for the third consecutive year.

Lucy Shuker and doubles partner Dana Mathewson lost out in the semi-finals. The British, American pair had lost to De Groot and Van Koot 6-2 6-1 on Thursday.

Image: Ranah Stoiber suffered semi-final defeat in the girls' singles competition

In the junior girls' singles semi-finals, Briton Ranah Stoiber was unable to make it through to the final as she suffered a straight-sets defeat.

The 17-year-old was bidding to become the first British girl to reach a Grand Slam final since Katie Swan here eight years ago but she lost 6-3 6-2 to 15-year-old Andreeva.

Andreeva will take on fellow Russian Alina Korneeva in the final, while Belgian Alexander Blockx faces American Learner Tien in the boys' final.