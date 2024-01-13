Australian Open: Novak Djokovic optimistic wrist issue behind him but Cameron Norrie admits injury concerns

Cameron Norrie admits he is concerned by his wrist injury ahead of the Australian Open, but Novak Djokovic is optimistic his own wrist problems are behind him as he prepares to start his bid for an 11th title in Melbourne.

British No 1 Norrie was forced to pull out of his quarter-final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, the city where he grew up, on Thursday after feeling pain in his left wrist following a second-round victory over Luca Van Assche.

Norrie is due to play his first match at Melbourne Park on Tuesday against Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas, and he said: "There was not a particular moment where I felt something happen or anything.

"The next day I was a bit sore, wasn't able to play, obviously. I did a scan. It didn't show anything too much. So I'm here and it's feeling a bit better.

"I couldn't play Auckland, so I'm obviously concerned. But we're managing it with my team. It was better today, which is positive. Luckily I'm scheduled to play on Tuesday, so I have a few more days. I'm looking forward to practice tomorrow."

The injury is badly timed for 19th seed Norrie, who struggled during the second half of last season and admitted he felt burned out.

World No 1 Djokovic was hampered by a right wrist issue during an uncharacteristic loss to Alex De Minaur playing for Serbia at the United Cup earlier this month.

But he has been practising this week at Melbourne Park, and said ahead of a first-round clash with Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic on Sunday: "My wrist is good.

"I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover. I've been training well. Practice sessions pain-free so far. It's all looking good. Let's see how it goes."

Djokovic is no stranger to injuries in Melbourne, with an abdominal problem almost derailing him in 2021, while he played through last year's tournament with a hamstring issue.

Image: Novak Djokovic has dismissed concerns surrounding his wrist injury, saying he is training 'pain-free'

He still won the title on both occasions, and he said of the wrist: "It's not as bad as some other injuries I had here - 2021 and last year I had worse injuries that I had to deal with.

"I can't predict whether it's going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, stress levels go higher. I don't know. We have to find out."

There are also question marks over the fitness of British No 2 Dan Evans, with the 33-year-old playing his first tournament this week in Adelaide after suffering a calf injury in October.

"The amount of people who say it's an old person's injury, pulling a calf, is astonishing," said Evans.

"I had to be really cautious with it because all the doctors and physios said to do it again is not what you want. It was my tendon, as well, which is pretty important. My leg is fully fit. Obviously, you have to work the rest up."

Image: British No 2 Dan Evans has only recently returned from a calf injury

Djokovic, 36, remains as dominant as ever, falling only one match short of a calendar Grand Slam in 2023.

This year once again offers the chance for a Golden Slam, with a first Olympic gold medal in Paris an obvious target, while another victory in Melbourne would make him the first player ever to win 25 slam singles titles.

"It's no secret that I verbalise my goals and I say clearly that I want to win every slam that I play in," said the Serbian.

"It's no different this year. I'm just hoping I can start the season in a way that I have been starting my seasons, most of my seasons, throughout my career: with a win here in Australia, in Melbourne.

Image: Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title in January, seeking an 11th triumph at the event

"My favourite place, no doubt. The court where I've done great things and achieved my greatest Grand Slam results.

"I hope that I'm going to be able to, if not play at the level that I did last year, then be very close to that, because that was one of the best tennis levels that I've ever played, here in Australia last year.

"The season is so long. Grand Slams, Olympics, those are the big goals. I have to see how it goes here and think about everything else when it comes around the corner."

Djokovic continues to hold back the next generation single-handed, with only Carlos Alcaraz managing to get the better of him at the slams last year in a brilliant Wimbledon final.

The Spaniard, who missed last year's Australian Open with a leg injury, leads Djokovic's likely challengers along with fellow young gun Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is already eyeing a potential final battle against Djokovic, saying: "It's an extra motivation for me. I'm an ambitious guy. Obviously it's a good test, playing against him in the places or in the tournament that he's almost

unbeaten.

Image: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is already eyeing a potential battle against Djokovic

"I'm looking for reaching the final and hopefully playing a final against him. It would be great, obviously."

Alcaraz will have to do it, though, without his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is back home in Spain recuperating from knee surgery.

