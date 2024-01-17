Mike Dickson: Tributes paid as Daily Mail tennis correspondent dies while covering Australian Open

Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail's long-serving sports correspondent, has died at the age of 59, his family have announced; tributes from fellow journalists and players have poured in for the friend of the tennis community

Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail's long-serving tennis correspondent, has died at the age of 59, his family have announced.

Dickson was in Melbourne covering the Australian Open for the newspaper, which he joined in 1990.

On behalf of his family, Dickson's wife Lucy posted a message on X that read: "We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open.

"For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe."

Dickson grew up in The Wirral and worked for local media outlets before moving to the Mail, initially as a cricket correspondent, before switching to tennis in 2007.

Lee Clayton, the Mail's global publisher for sport, described Dickson as "a giant of a journalist", adding: "Dicko was everything you want a correspondent to be - a brilliant news hound, a terrific writer and a friend to so many in his sport."

The Mail's veteran boxing reporter Jeff Powell added: "A tragic loss. The only consolation is that he died doing what he loved. Being a major player of his craft at a grand slam."

The PA news agency's tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks said: "Mike, or Dicko as he was universally known, was the tennis reporter that we all aspired to be.

"He knew everyone in the sport and was a master at finding the stories that mattered. British tennis journalism is a small world and Dicko was the heart of it.

"Great company in press rooms and bars around the world, he could always be relied upon for a quip or an impression. Tennis will be much the poorer without him."

Speaking on Eurosport, Tim Henman said: "Incredibly sad that he passed away in Melbourne. He was a great friend of the tennis community and our thoughts go out to his family."

Dickson was a keen follower of Everton and Tranmere, with both football clubs paying their respects following the news.

In reply to the family's announcement, Everton posted: "Such sad news. Everyone at Everton send our condolences to Mike's family. He was a great man who achieved a lot in his career. RIP Mike."

Tranmere added: "The thoughts of everyone at Tranmere Rovers Football Club are with Mike's wife and family at this extremely sad time."

Sky Sports journalist Raz Mirza said: "I remember first meeting Mike at Queen's Club where I was covering my first tournament as a digital sports journalist in 2016.

"He was a popular journalist and was very well known in the tennis community - a good person to know.

"I never forget the time I turned up for the British Tennis Journalist Awards dinner at the All England Club and security would not let me in because my name was not on the list!

"I was ready to turn back and head home, but Mike - being the man he is - turned around and said 'I know this man, let him in' and that summed up the kind of person he was. They eventually did let me in and I thanked Mike.

"A thoroughly professional journalist who had his own unique way of delivering questions at press conferences. Always thinking outside of the box. The news of his death is devastating. He will be sorely missed by us all."