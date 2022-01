Australian Open: Order of Play for Sunday with Rafael Nadal taking on Daniil Medvedev in the men's final

The Rod Laver Arena will see a 50 per cent attendance at the Australian Open

Order of Play for Day 14 at the Australian Open with Rafael Nadal taking on Daniil Medvedev for the men's title in Melbourne.

(All times are GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

04:00: (1) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

Not before 08:30: (6) Rafael Nadal (Spa) v (2) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android