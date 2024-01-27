 Skip to content

Australian Open: Order of Play at Melbourne Park with Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action

Full order of play at the Australian Open as Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvdev in the men's final on Sunday following the women's doubles final

Sunday 28 January 2024 13:39, UK

MELBOURNE, VIC - JANUARY 20: A general view of inside Rod Laver Arena during the match of Roger Federer of Switzerland and Steve Johnson of USA during round one of the Australian Open Tennis at Melbourne Park Tennis Centre on January 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Order of play for Day 15 at the Australian Open as the men's singles final takes place on Sunday.

(All times are GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 4am: Women's doubles final - (11) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v (2) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

From 8.30am: Men's singles final - (4) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

