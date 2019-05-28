French Open 2019: Kyle Edmund beats Jeremy Chardy to reach French Open second round

Kyle Edmund booked his place in the second round of the French Open with victory in his delayed match with Jeremy Chardy

Kyle Edmund made short work of his return to the court on day three of the French Open, needing just under 10 minutes to complete a five-set win over Jeremy Chardy.

The British No 1 has endured a torrid few months with injury and illness and took to the court on Monday seeking a first victory of any kind since early April.

Having taken the first and third sets, Edmund twice looked well placed to progress but roared on by the home crowd, Chardy fought back until the pair were locked at 5-5 in the fifth set amid gathering gloom at Roland Garros.

When the pair took to Court No 7 on Tuesday morning it was an inspired Edmund that completed the job, a couple of trademark booming forehands and a couple of unforced Chardy errors sealing the win and a date with Pablo Cuevas in the second round.

Edmund joins Johanna Konta in reaching the second round and continues his record of never losing in the first round at Roland Garros.

"Best of five was a marathon, but this was a sprint today, and I just went for it. It's tricky, especially emotionally. You're in the match and then you've got to switch off," he said.

"I got out of here 11pm last night, and arrived at 9am today. It's all part of the game. I think that is the longest match I've played. It was really good for me to come through that test."

Cameron Norrie crashed out of the French Open at the first hurdle

The news was not so good for the British No 2 Cameron Norrie, up to a career-high 43 in the world rankings, he had high hopes of a decent run in Paris after a favourable draw.

However up against world No 273 Elliot Benchetrit, he slumped to a shock 6-3 6-0 6-2 defeat to the Frenchman who broke early and with the crowd on his side never looked back.

A run of nine successive games taking Bencherit from a break up in the first to a two set lead with a break in the third as Norrie wilted.

Norrie had originally been scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios before the volatile Australian withdrew through illness, but said: "I probably would have preferred to play this guy.

"Nick is a ridiculous player. He could have easily chopped me, as well. I don't think I would have beaten anyone today."

