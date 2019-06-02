Serena Williams 'pretty far away' from being in top shape after French Open exit

Serena Williams was beaten by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin

Serena Williams admitted being "pretty far away" from being in top shape after suffering a shock defeat to American compatriot Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

Not since a defeat in the third round against Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2014 has Williams been beaten before the quarter-finals at one of the sport's biggest events.

Her opponent, 20-year-old Kenin, may be a new name to many fans but she has had a very good year so far and refused to be overwhelmed by Williams' presence in a 6-2 7-5 victory.

While it is a big surprise on paper, Williams arrived in Paris desperately short of matches and with her fitness in doubt because of a left knee problem.

The 37-year-old had not played two full matches in any tournament since the Australian Open in January and Kenin was simply far sharper and quicker around the court.

Kenin celebrates her upset win against the legendary Williams

Williams gave credit to Kenin, saying: "I think she played really well. I feel like she, in that first set in particular, she hit pretty much inches from the line, and I haven't played anyone like that in a long time."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion admitted she is "pretty far away" from being in top shape but believes she does have enough time to correct that for Wimbledon, where she reached the final last year.

"I hope so," she said. "I'm still working on it and working on getting there. So I think it will be enough time."

Williams added that she would consider taking a wild card into a grass-court warm-up event for the first time since 2011.

We have the 2019 French Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.