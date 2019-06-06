Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's rivalry ahead of French Open showdown - The Big Quiz

Rafael Nadal has won all five of his previous matches against Roger Federer at the French Open

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet in the French Open semi-finals in what will be their first encounter at Roland Garros since the 2011 final. But just how much do you know about two of the sport's greats?

Federer has impressed on his way to the last four again in Paris, after a four-year absence, including a determined performance to defeat Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss quarter-final.

Meanwhile, 11-time champion Nadal, who has also lost just one set, is looking to extend his perfect record against his great rival on clay, in their sixth meeting at Roland Garros.

Federer has won more Grand Slams than any other player in the history of the sport with 20, but Nadal is next on the list with 17 and going for a third straight success in Paris.

Federer and Nadal first met in 2004 and since then have provided some compelling encounters on the tour across the globe, leading to claims theirs is one of the greatest rivalries of all time.

Take on our quiz above to see just how good your knowledge of the pair is...

