Ashleigh Barty defeats Marketa Vondrousova to win French Open at Roland Garros

Ashleigh Barty won her maiden French Open title

Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian singles winner of the French Open in 46 years as she demolished Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Barty bamboozled the unseeded 19-year-old to win 6-1 6-3 in an hour and 10 minutes to claim her maiden Grand Slam title and become the first Aussie winner of the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen since the legendary Margaret Court in 1973.

Barty, 23, was a teenage phenomenon, winning the Wimbledon junior title at 15. She spent 18 months away from tennis and was ranked outside the top 600 just three years ago, but she can now call herself a major champion for the first time in her career.

Barty handled the occasion on Court Philippe-Chatrier to win a first Grand Slam

"It's unbelievable. I'm a little bit speechless. I played the perfect match today. I'm so proud of myself and my team. It's just been a crazy two weeks," said a delighted Barty.

Vondrousova made an unsteady start as she dropped her opening two service games to Barty, who overcame a remarkable first-set collapse to defeat 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova in a see-saw semi-final on Friday.

The eighth seed was looking at home on Court Philippe-Chatrier and, although the Czech southpaw managed to get on the board after winning a six-minute fifth game, Barty, broke back before successfully serving out the opening set in 29 minutes.

The Aussie was the 11th different women's winner at Roland Garros in the past 13 years

For Vondrousova, who came into the match having won 27 matches since the Australian Open, more than any other woman, it was the first set she had dropped in the entire tournament.

Barty made another breakthrough at the start of the next set and, although Vondrousova began to warm to the task, the Aussie kept her composure to stay ahead before a fifth break of the Czech's serve on her first match point handed her a famous victory.

Vondrousova was outclassed by the Aussie

Barty, who will be ranked second in the world on Monday, is the first Australian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sam Stosur at the US Open in 2011.

Barty paid tribute to her opponent, saying: "Marketa, your whole season has been unbelievable, this is just the very start. I have absolutely no doubt you'll be in grand slam finals in the future."

And addressing her support camp, Barty added: "It's been the most amazing journey we've been on the last three years and I feel like it's just the start for us. Let's go and celebrate tonight."

Barty vs Vondrousova: Match Stats Barty Match Stats Vondrousova 3 Aces 1 1 Double Faults 3 62% 1st serve win percentage 46% 76% 2nd serve win percentage 53% 5/13 Break points won 1/4 27 Total winners 10 26 Unforced errors 22 15/20 Net points won 8/16 69 Total points won 49

