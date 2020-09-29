French Open: Daniel Altmaier thrilled to beat Feliciano Lopez on Grand Slam debut

Daniel Altmaier is in flying form after two years of injury problems

Daniel Altmaier was delighted to overcome the chilly and slow conditions at the French Open to win his first match in a Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar eased past Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 in the late hours at Roland Garros on Monday and set up a second-round clash with fellow German and 30th-seed Jan-Lennard Struff.

It has been a magnificent effort for Altmaier over the last few days, who had to come through three qualifying rounds to make his debut on the biggest of stages.

Altmaier, who has also battled through abdominal and shoulder injuries over the last two years, said: "This was an important victory. I was able to fight from the first shot, but to be honest, I wasn't having the best feeling tennis-wise out there.

"The conditions were different than in qualifiying. It was pretty cold and slow but I adapted pretty well.

"Now it's about resting the machine for Thursday and prepare as best as I can for a strong performance on court in the next round."

A year after dropping out of the ATP rankings, Altmaier has bounced back to a career-high No 183. That will only improve after his efforts in the French capital.

0:43 A very unusual event at Roland Garros as Daniel Altmaier speaks before his first victory at a Grand Slam A very unusual event at Roland Garros as Daniel Altmaier speaks before his first victory at a Grand Slam

What an achievement after such a tough journey!

Watching from his living room was Daniel's Sky Sports Scholar mentor Adam Smith, Sky's Head of Boxing Development and commentator.

"Last night was simply sensational. As a huge Liverpool fan, I was watching the Arsenal game with my kids - also a great result!

Yet for me Monday September 28 will be remembered for what happened on the cold dark dirt of Roland Garros.

Daniel Altmaier and I have been very close since the off. When Tony Lester entrusted me the role of being Daniel's mentor on the incredible Sky Scholarship program, I leapt at the chance.

Daniel and Adam Smith have formed a close bond since meeting during his Sky Sports Scholarship

I love tennis to the core, and in Daniel - here was an extremely bright, talented sportsman with a super family behind him. His father was a top-level amateur boxer so we have that connection too.

I have visited him in Germany, watched him live and in person and most importantly seen him develop and mature into a fabulous young man.

Like most sportsmen and women, Dan has endured a great deal of ups and downs. When I met him as a teenager he was one of the top five U19s in the world, ranked around 220. He looked destined to be a major new player in the next generation after Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Yet the first year and a half as a Scholar was a real hardship. Daniel had a nightmare with injuries and slumped hundreds of places in rankings. We spoke a great deal. He never ever let this affect him.

He is driven with determination and commitment, conditioning is so important; mentally and physically he grew up in these dark months - never stopped believing that he would compete in majors and achieving his ultimate sporting goal of winning one.

The brilliance of the Sky program is that there is a support system which allows the individuals real time to concentrate on their training and sport.

It was a race against time to be fit for the qualifiers at Roland Garros. But after battling through the qualifiers superbly, Daniel was in the French Open for real!

The match with Lopez was the final one of Monday on Court 11, and with the cold and wet weather, delays meant the players were not on court until after 8pm local time.

I watched every point, living it all. He ran and chased everything down. You could see how important this was now he finally had his first Grand Slam match.

The first set was extremely tense and when it went to a tie-break, you wondered whether Lopez's extra seasoning and big-match knowledge might prove too much. Not at all. Dan kept his cool (only once did he hit the net in frustration), while his shot of the match was the old hot dog - his favourite!

1:37 Daniel plays down the pressure of playing at the French Open but reveals his pride at making his first Grand Slam Daniel plays down the pressure of playing at the French Open but reveals his pride at making his first Grand Slam

It was a terrific victory and I am bursting with pride! Just as in the qualifiers, no celebration, or a concern when we messaged after about his next opponent. He focuses on what he is doing.

Up next is Jan-Lennard Struff - 30th seed and 32 in the world. He is strong with a big serve and plenty of energy. He's made it to the fourth round of the French and the third at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Daniel has youth and fire on his side but it is a big ask again. He's never been near the top 100. Is he scared? Not one jot. He fears no one and his meticulous preparation and mindset are immeasurably strong.

Something inside me suggests that whatever happens on Thursday Daniel has really arrived in Paris. He knows he can compete at this level. It's one thing saying it but performances like last night do not lie. He is only 22 and the journey ahead now looks so much brighter.

I am so emotionally charged. It is a magical story and I have so much respect for Daniel and his family.

I will always be in his corner. Come rain or shine. Daniel Altmaier is my scholar.....but he is also my friend for life."