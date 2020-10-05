Tennis News

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to quarter-finals

World No 6 Tsitsipas will face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the French Open quarter-finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time with a straight-sets victory against Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth seed saved two set points in a well-contested second set against Bulgarian 18th seed Dimitrov as he sealed a 6-3 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 win.

Tsitsipas, who rallied from two sets down in his opening match against Jaume Munar, has now won three consecutive matches without dropping a set to underline the form in recent weeks which has seen him win 10 of his 12 matches this year on clay.

The 22-year-old, who is the first Greek player to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set but was later forced to save three set points at 5-3 when he served for the set.

The second set was of a high quality, with Tsitsipas unable to convert on three break point chances, eventually decided by a tiebreak, where Dimitrov squandered two set points as the Greek seized command.

"The tiebreak was where all the money went. I tried to take it point by point, I showed a lot of discipline. It was a very responsible win in the second set," said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas broke twice more in the third set against a dispirited Dimitrov to seal victory in two hours and twenty-six minutes.

"My aggressiveness on return games and my focus on important points made the difference," Tsitsipas added.

He will face 13th seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the last four after the Russian beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Andrey Rublev has now reached the quarter-finals at the last two Grand Slams
That encounter will be a rematch of last month's Hamburg final, where Rublev beat Tsitispas in three sets.

The Russian looked in trouble when he trailed by a set and 5-2 but fought back to end the run of world No 63 Fucsovics who had shocked fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

Rublev, who had never previously progressed past the first round in Paris, also saved three set points at 4-5 0-40 in the fourth set as he won 11 of the last 14 points to seal victory on a tie-break.

