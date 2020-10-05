French Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram lose in quarter-finals of men's doubles

Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram won the Australian Open men's doubles title in January

Britain's Joe Salisbury's hopes of winning a second Grand Slam men's doubles title in 2020 are over after he and Rajeev Ram lost their French Open quarter-final.

Salisbury and his American partner, who won the Australian Open title in January, lost 4-6 6-4 7-5 against US Open champions and seventh seeds Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

The third seeds began well as they broke Pavic and Soares in the third game of the match on their way to securing the first set, before the Croatian-Brazilian team levelled the match by edging a tight second set.

Salisbury and Ram squandered four break points in the seventh game of the decider and Pavic and Soares sealed the decisive break in the 12th game to secure victory.

But there is still British interest in the competition as Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, seeded 13th, will face German pairing Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in their quarter-final.

