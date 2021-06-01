Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open due to ankle injury suffered during 'post-match press requirements'

Petra Kvitova is a two-time French Open semi-finalist but she has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after hurting her ankle

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open due to an ankle injury sustained during her "post-match press requirements" after her first-round win on Sunday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion said she fell after she opened her campaign at Roland Garros with a three-set victory against Belgian Greet Minnen, during which she saved a match point.

Kvitova is the second high-profile player to withdraw from the women's singles after world No 2 Naomi Osaka pulled out following her decision to boycott her media duties at the tournament.

Kvitova suffered a fall during her media duties

In a tweet on Tuesday announcing her decision, Kvitova said: "It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros.

"During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle.

"Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it."

Kvitova, a two-time French Open semi-finalist, added the nature of her withdrawal was "incredibly bad luck" and she would do her best "to recover in time for the grass-court season".

Elena Vesnina will benefit from a bye through to the third round.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android