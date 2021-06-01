Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open due to ankle injury suffered during 'post-match press requirements'
Petra Kvitova becomes second high-profile withdrawal from French Open women's singles after Naomi Osaka pulled out as a result of the fall-out due to her decision to boycott media duties at the tournament
Last Updated: 01/06/21 4:44pm
Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open due to an ankle injury sustained during her "post-match press requirements" after her first-round win on Sunday.
The two-time Grand Slam champion said she fell after she opened her campaign at Roland Garros with a three-set victory against Belgian Greet Minnen, during which she saved a match point.
Kvitova is the second high-profile player to withdraw from the women's singles after world No 2 Naomi Osaka pulled out following her decision to boycott her media duties at the tournament.
In a tweet on Tuesday announcing her decision, Kvitova said: "It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros.
"During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle.
"Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it."
Kvitova, a two-time French Open semi-finalist, added the nature of her withdrawal was "incredibly bad luck" and she would do her best "to recover in time for the grass-court season".
Elena Vesnina will benefit from a bye through to the third round.
