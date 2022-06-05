French Open: Rafael Nadal crushes Casper Ruud to win his 14th title at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal sealed his 14th French Open title and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam with victory against Casper Ruud at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam by seeing off Casper Ruud in Sunday's final at Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old Spaniard showed all his years of experience to dismantle the Norwegian 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal, who has lost only three times at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, is two days past his 36th birthday and suffering with a chronic foot problem which has prompted rumours of retirement.

But he brushed aside eighth seed Ruud in their first competitive meeting to take him two ahead of great rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Nadal's incredible record at Roland Garros

2,184-1,116 in games (.662)



335-34 in sets (.908)



112-3 in matches (.974)



90 straight-set wins



74 of 74 opponents defeated



39-match win streak (2010-2015)



38-set win streak (2016-2018)



24 sets won & 0 sets lost 6-0



7-1 on birthday (3 June)



Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It was a rude awakening for the underdog when he was broken straight away, and although Nadal let him off the hook with a loose service game, the opening set was soon in the bag.

A double fault gave Ruud a break to love for a 3-1 lead in the second, but he was unable to press home the advantage as Nadal dipped into the energy reserves to hit straight back.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

When a forehand winner zipped down the line to bring up set point, Ruud shook his head in despair and promptly double-faulted to give Nadal a 2-0 lead.

Little went right for Norway's first male singles grand slam finalist and, when he feathered a simple volley into the net, Nadal was two breaks up in the third.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In the end, it was a procession with 'Viva Espana' blaring out from a band in the stands as Nadal added 'decimocuarto' to the Australian Open he won earlier this year.

Whether his aging, ailing body allows him to collect any more remains to be seen but by lifting the Musketeers' Cup again, Nadal is halfway through the calendar Grand Slam for the first time in his career after he won the year's opening major at the Australian Open.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We all know what a champion you are," said Ruud. "Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final - it's not easy, I am not the first victim, I know there have been many before."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android