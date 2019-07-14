Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title after historic fifth-set tie-break

Novak Djokovic won the longest Wimbledon final on record

Novak Djokovic saved two championship points and won a historic final-set tiebreak to defeat eight-time champion Roger Federer and win his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Grand Slam.

The world No 1 beat the 37-year-old 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) at the end of a classic contest which lasted four hours and 57 minutes - the longest men's singles final at the All England Club.

Djokovic, who has now won five of the last six majors, faced defeat trailing 40-15 at 8-7 in the fifth set on the Federer serve but denied the Swiss a 21st Grand Slam title as he successfully defended his title at the All England Club for the second time.

The Serb is now within two Grand Slam titles of Rafael Nadal (18) and four behind Federer (20), with the US Open at Flushing Meadows to come next month.

