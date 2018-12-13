All England Club wins vote to acquire neighbouring golf club and expand Wimbledon

Wimbledon's expansion plans have taken a huge step forward after the neighbouring golf club voted to sell its land.

Wimbledon Park Golf Club members voted to allow the All England Club to buy their 73 acres of land and triple the size of its existing tennis complex.

On Thursday night, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced a vote had gone in its favour, and that the transfer - pending court approval - would go through on December 21.

Each of the golf club's 750 members are set to receive £80,000 as part of the sale.

The golf course will continue to operate until December 31, 2021.

Commenting on the vote, Jenny Gaskin, chairman of Wimbledon Park Golf Club, said: "This has been a long but thorough process and I and the rest of the board would like to thank all members who participated in and voted either in person or by proxy.

"2018 has been a period of considerable uncertainty and the decision of members, subject to the final approval of the court, has important consequences. 18-hole golf is set to continue for a further three years with 9- or 10-hole golf continuing until at least 31st December 2022 and hopefully beyond.

"It will be the objective of the new golf committee to ensure that we make the most of this period and that the high standard of golf we have enjoyed and the camaraderie of the clubhouse continues undiminished. In this, we have the full support of our new owners at the All England."

