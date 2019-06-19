Paul Jubb awarded Wimbledon singles wild card

Paul Jubb is one of six British players to be awarded a singles wild card at Wimbledon

British teenager Paul Jubb will make his senior Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon after being awarded a wild card for the men’s singles.

The 19-year-old from Hull became the first British winner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men's singles title in America.

That success should have guaranteed Jubb a wild card for the US Open in August, but he will be denied that reward because he is not American.

Jubb wrote on Twitter: "Beyond happy to play my first Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity. Thanks to the LTA for all the support and everyone else on this journey with me.

"As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19."

World No 579 Jubb is playing at the Ilkley Trophy - a tournament on the Challenger Tour - this week and beat world No 104 Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday, having reached the second round in Nottingham last week.

Six British players in total have been given places in the main draw for singles, with Jubb joined by Jay Clarke, James Ward, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

British No 3 Katie Boulter, ranked world No 127, is yet to receive a wild card as she looks to prove her fitness having not played since Great Britain's Fed Cup win against Kazakhstan in April.

Katie Boulter lost to Naomi Osaka in the second round at Wimbledon last year

Fellow British players Naiktha Bains and Katy Dunne, both in the world's top 250, have also missed out on a wild card.

Dunne has been given entry into qualifying but Bains, who recently switched back to representing Britain, may have to go through pre-qualifying.

Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek, from Poland, has also been awarded a wild card along with Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis, while The All England Club can announce a further eight singles wild cards.

Among the recipients of qualifying wild cards are up-and-coming teenagers Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Aidan McHugh and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut, famous for his epic match against John Isner in 2010 - the longest in tennis history.

The doubles entry lists will be announced on Friday, with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray set to feature and it is now believed he will use a protected ranking to enter with a partner, who he is yet to find.

Lleyton Hewitt has been awarded a wild card for the men's doubles alongside fellow Australian Jordan Thompson, while there are seven all-British partnerships across both the men's and women's doubles.

2016 wheelchair singles champion Gordon Reid and four-time doubles champion Jordanne Whiley have been give wild cards into the singles, while 2014 US Open champion Andy Lapthorne will feature in the quad wheelchair singles.